    Leroy Smith

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Regina Edwards 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leroy Smith became a Tuskegee Airman at the age of 16 in 1943. Smith said getting to know the Tuskegee aircrew was one of his best memories.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504793
    VIRIN: 161012-F-MZ799-129
    Filename: DOD_103987009
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leroy Smith, by SSgt Regina Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tuskegee Airman
    Air Force

