The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard showcase their upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration performance at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are provideing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (Dod video by U.S. Army Sgt. Julie Jaeger)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504789
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-TL977-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103986888
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team demonstrates capabilities, by SGT Julie Jaeger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
