    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team demonstrates capabilities

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Julie Jaeger 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard showcase their upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration performance at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are provideing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (Dod video by U.S. Army Sgt. Julie Jaeger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504789
    VIRIN: 170120-A-TL977-0001
    Filename: DOD_103986888
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team demonstrates capabilities, by SGT Julie Jaeger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

