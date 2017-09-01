A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 9, 2017. The flyover was performed by two Ospreys and occurred during the playing of the National
This work, USAF CV-22's Flyover College Football Playoff National Championship, by TSgt Eric Craft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
