USAF CV-22's Flyover College Football Playoff National Championship

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504786" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 9, 2017. The flyover was performed by two Ospreys and occurred during the playing of the National