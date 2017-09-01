(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF CV-22's Flyover College Football Playoff National Championship

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Craft 

    Hurlburt Field

    A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 9, 2017. The flyover was performed by two Ospreys and occurred during the playing of the National

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504786
    VIRIN: 170109-F-HM308-001
    Filename: DOD_103986837
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF CV-22's Flyover College Football Playoff National Championship, by TSgt Eric Craft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    CV-22
    National Championship
    8th Special Operations Squadron

