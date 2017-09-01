3-29 FA Offloads Equipment in Poland for Atlantic Resolve

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DRAWSKO PORMOSKIE, Poland--M106 Paladin self-propelled howitzers belonging to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division wait to be offloaded from a flatcar Jan. 9, 2017. The vehicles were shipped from the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany on Jan. 6.



The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.