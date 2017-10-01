(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary Kerry at Passing the Baton event at the Institute of Peace

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Secretary of State John Kerry participates in the U.S. Institute of Peace’s Passing the Baton event, at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504776
    Filename: DOD_103986590
    Length: 01:03:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Secretary of State
    John Kerry
    Kerry
    U.S. Institute of Peace
    Secretary of State John Kerry
    Passing the Baton

