    #SchrieverStrong

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    50th Space Wing

    Tonight is the big night! Watch and support our Schriever Airmen as they compete alongside 2 of the best CrossFit athletes in the world! See them live at www.games.crossfit.com starting at 6 pm!
    #schrieverstrong #16point4

    Date Taken: 03.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 504771
    VIRIN: 160317-F-OT300-111
    Filename: DOD_103986300
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #SchrieverStrong, by TSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Schriever
    50th Space Wing

