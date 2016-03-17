Tonight is the big night! Watch and support our Schriever Airmen as they compete alongside 2 of the best CrossFit athletes in the world! See them live at www.games.crossfit.com starting at 6 pm!
#schrieverstrong #16point4
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 11:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|504771
|VIRIN:
|160317-F-OT300-111
|Filename:
|DOD_103986300
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, #SchrieverStrong, by TSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT