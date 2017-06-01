Numerous Dyess Airmen of the 39th Airlift Squadron deployed to Afghanistan in support of the 317th's mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 11:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504765
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-PR456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103986240
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 60 Seconds or Less: 39th Deployment, by Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT