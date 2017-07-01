B-roll with interviews of ANG Director and Command Chief Master Sgt. at the Delaware National Guard's Senior Leaders Conference on Jan. 7, 2017 in Dover, Del.
|01.07.2017
|01.10.2017 14:46
|B-Roll
|504764
|170107-Z-JF904-001
|DOD_103986200
|00:03:09
|DE, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, ANG leaders at Delaware conference, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
