    ANG leaders at Delaware conference

    DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    B-roll with interviews of ANG Director and Command Chief Master Sgt. at the Delaware National Guard's Senior Leaders Conference on Jan. 7, 2017 in Dover, Del.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504764
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-JF904-001
    Filename: DOD_103986200
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG leaders at Delaware conference, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    national
    guard
    leader
    air
    delaware
    director
    Scott
    Anderson

