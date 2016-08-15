(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    148th Fighter Wing F-16 Informational Video

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dani Tharaldson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Information highlighting the roles and history of the F-16 aircraft at the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard. Script written from a 148FW Pilot's perspective.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 10:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing F-16 Informational Video, by SSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-16
    148th Fighter Wing
    Duluth
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard

