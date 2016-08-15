Information highlighting the roles and history of the F-16 aircraft at the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard. Script written from a 148FW Pilot's perspective.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504762
|VIRIN:
|160815-Z-F3901-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103986120
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing F-16 Informational Video, by SSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT