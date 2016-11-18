USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three, U.S. Army, Non Commissioned Officers (NCO) with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, light a red, a white and a bleu candle, during Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. The red candle represents valor, the white honor and integrity, and the blue vigilance. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)