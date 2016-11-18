Three, U.S. Army, Non Commissioned Officers (NCO) with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, light a red, a white and a bleu candle, during Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. The red candle represents valor, the white honor and integrity, and the blue vigilance. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 06:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504739
|VIRIN:
|161118-A-HZ738-9012
|Filename:
|DOD_103985872
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
