U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Astin P. Muse, 39th Signal Battalion makes a presentation on the past present and future of Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. Throughout the presentation, attendees and inducted NCOs were constantly reminded of the history and traditions of the NCO Corps, and the sacred charge that is placed on every NCO to reinforce an Army ethic and uphold the NCO Creed. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 04:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504738
|VIRIN:
|161118-A-HZ738-9011
|Filename:
|DOD_103985871
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
