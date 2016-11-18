USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Astin P. Muse, 39th Signal Battalion makes a presentation on the past present and future of Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. Throughout the presentation, attendees and inducted NCOs were constantly reminded of the history and traditions of the NCO Corps, and the sacred charge that is placed on every NCO to reinforce an Army ethic and uphold the NCO Creed. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)