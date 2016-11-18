(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

    SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.18.2016

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Astin P. Muse, 39th Signal Battalion, welcomes the Official Party, Command Sgt. Maj. Joe C. Birkhead IV, 39th Sig. Bn. and Sgt. Maj. Gustava Gurolla, Public Health Command Europe, during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. In Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. Official Party enters and U.S. Army, Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan B. Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Chaplain delivers invocation. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504736
    VIRIN: 161118-A-HZ738-9010
    Filename: DOD_103985836
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Induction Ceremony
    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    5th Signal Command
    2nd Signal Brigade
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    IMCOM-E
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    Henri Cambier
    39th Sig Bn
    2nd Sig Bde
    39th Signal Battalion
    7th ATC
    Seventh Army Training Command

