U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Astin P. Muse, 39th Signal Battalion, welcomes the Official Party, Command Sgt. Maj. Joe C. Birkhead IV, 39th Sig. Bn. and Sgt. Maj. Gustava Gurolla, Public Health Command Europe, during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. In Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. Official Party enters and U.S. Army, Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan B. Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Chaplain delivers invocation. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504736
|VIRIN:
|161118-A-HZ738-9010
|Filename:
|DOD_103985836
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT