    U.S. Army Japan Participates in “First Jump” Ceremony with JGSDF at Camp Narashino

    JAPAN

    01.08.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The First Jump ceremony showcases the air and land capabilities of the US and Japan when we work together. The event also builds trust and friendship between local communities.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504734
    VIRIN: 170110-M-KZ423-001
    Filename: DOD_103985822
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Participates in “First Jump” Ceremony with JGSDF at Camp Narashino, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Paratroopers
    Japan
    Tokyo
    JGSDF
    Special Forces
    US ARMY
    Airborne
    First Jump Ceremony

