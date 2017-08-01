The First Jump ceremony showcases the air and land capabilities of the US and Japan when we work together. The event also builds trust and friendship between local communities.
|01.08.2017
|01.10.2017 01:51
|Package
|504734
|170110-M-KZ423-001
|DOD_103985822
|00:02:07
|JP
|4
|1
|1
|0
This work, 170110-RMCP-First Jump Ceremony, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
