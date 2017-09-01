Extreme winds damaged several buildings on Peterson AFB, including ripping roofs off two hangars next to the flight line.
Interview with John Robertson, Air Traffic Controller, FAA, Colorado Springs.
Journalist: TSgt Joshua Arends
Videographer: David Lee Meade
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504727
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-JX155-983
|Filename:
|DOD_103985305
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wind Damage at Peterson AFB, 9 Jan 17, by David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT