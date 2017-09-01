(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wind Damage at Peterson AFB, 9 Jan 17

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by David Lee Meade 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Extreme winds damaged several buildings on Peterson AFB, including ripping roofs off two hangars next to the flight line.
    Interview with John Robertson, Air Traffic Controller, FAA, Colorado Springs.
    Journalist: TSgt Joshua Arends
    Videographer: David Lee Meade

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 21:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504727
    VIRIN: 170109-F-JX155-983
    Filename: DOD_103985305
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wind Damage at Peterson AFB, 9 Jan 17, by David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CO
    Peterson AFB
    hangars
    21SW
    21 Space Wing
    wind damage
    structural damage

