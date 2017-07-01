(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    North Carolina National hard Responds to Winter Storm Helena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Spc. Patrick Glennon 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Winter Catch Teams from the North Carolina National Guard patrol the roads during Winter Storm Helena.
    Title 1: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
    Title 2: Lt. Col. Mark Pickett, Current Operations Chief for the North Carolina National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504720
    VIRIN: 170107-A-TX730-880
    Filename: DOD_103985088
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina National hard Responds to Winter Storm Helena, by SPC Patrick Glennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SEWinterWX17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT