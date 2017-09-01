Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew members from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans lower a de-watering pump to a vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 9, 2017. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at 1:58 a.m. of the vessel taking on water and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, to assist the mariners. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)