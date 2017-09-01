(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Description: MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew members from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans lower a de-watering pump to a vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 9, 2017. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at 1:58 a.m. of the vessel taking on water and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, to assist the mariners. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water , by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard rescue

