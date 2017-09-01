(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dunford Hosts Farewell Tribute for Carter

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
    Staff, hosts an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Defense Secretary
    Ash Carter at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504709
    Filename: DOD_103985017
    Length: 01:10:24
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dunford Hosts Farewell Tribute for Carter , is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Ash Carter
    Joe Dunford
    ashcarter
    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford

