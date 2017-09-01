Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, hosts an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Defense Secretary
Ash Carter at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2017.
This work, Dunford Hosts Farewell Tribute for Carter , is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
