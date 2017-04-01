(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale AFB: Commander's Corner

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Bugenig 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    What are some 2016 highlights for Beale? What can we expect from 2017? What goes into decisions like minimal manning days when the rain becomes too much? Check out this edition of Commander's Corner, where we get questions straight from Airmen at the 9th Security Forces Squadron.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale AFB: Commander's Corner, by SrA Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Beale Air Force Base
    Commander's Corner

