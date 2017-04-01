Beale AFB: Commander's Corner

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What are some 2016 highlights for Beale? What can we expect from 2017? What goes into decisions like minimal manning days when the rain becomes too much? Check out this edition of Commander's Corner, where we get questions straight from Airmen at the 9th Security Forces Squadron.