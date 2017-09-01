(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID begins convoy across Germany to Poland

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, began their convoy to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 9, at Bremerhaven Seaport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504694
    VIRIN: 170109-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_103984783
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID begins convoy across Germany to Poland, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

