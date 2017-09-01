Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, began their convoy to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 9, at Bremerhaven Seaport.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 17:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504694
|VIRIN:
|170109-A-GA562-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984783
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th ID begins convoy across Germany to Poland, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT