This trailer highlights the DoD CTIP Contracting and Acquisition Professionals training, which is intended for all contracting officers and contracting officer representatives.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 14:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|504684
|VIRIN:
|170109-D-CA147-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103984407
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combating Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) Contracting and Acquisition Professionals Training Trailer, by Emily Schaeufele, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
