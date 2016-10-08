Joint SERE training operations during Green Flag 16-09 at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, LA.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504673
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-SC126-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984315
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Return With Honor, by SrA Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT