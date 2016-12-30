(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    January 2017 RSD Update

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    127th Wing update for the January RSD. Topics covered include Bioenvironmental Winner of 2016 Commander's Trophy, F-35 Short List, Deployments, Selfridge Centennial, Open House, and Winter Safety.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2017 RSD Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    127th Wing

