(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: USS Pioneer Goes Underway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    USS Pioneer goes underway to complete several Mine Sweeping Certifications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 11:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504665
    VIRIN: 170109-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_103984211
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: USS Pioneer Goes Underway, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    Mine Sweeping
    USS Pioneer
    All Hands Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT