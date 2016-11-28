(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16, November 28, 2016

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.28.2016

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to Company B, 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Battalion,
    November 28, 2016, conduct a training “BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16”, at Maniago
    training area in Aviano, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency
    Response Force in Europe, capable of projective forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or
    Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours.
    (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504648
    VIRIN: 161128-A-DZ412-002
    Filename: DOD_103983975
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16, November 28, 2016, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Africa
    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vicenza
    Brigade Support Battalion
    Slovenia
    Slovenian Soldiers
    Postojna
    Caserma Ederle
    Davide Dalla Massara
    Paolo Bovo
    Graigg Faggionato
    Massimo Bovo
    Pocek Range
    Bedin Antonio
    Exercise Mountain Shock 2016
    U.S.European
    Cerklje Drope Zone
    U.S.Army Paratroopers

