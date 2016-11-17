(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    173rd AFAR train with French

    FRANCE

    11.17.2016

    Video by Spc. Taylor Hoganson 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Video Series of 4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conducts Airborne training with French Paratroopers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504646
    VIRIN: 161117-A-JD133-691
    Filename: DOD_103983961
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd AFAR train with French, by SPC Taylor Hoganson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army

