U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to Company B, 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Battalion,
November 28, 2016, conduct a training “BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16”, at Maniago
training area in Aviano, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency
Response Force in Europe, capable of projective forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or
Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours.
(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/Released))
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
This work, BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16, November 28, 2016, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
