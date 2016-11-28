BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16, November 28, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to Company B, 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Battalion,

November 28, 2016, conduct a training “BANDIT FTX WOLVERINE STRIKE 16”, at Maniago

training area in Aviano, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency

Response Force in Europe, capable of projective forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or

Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours.

(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo/Released))