The sights and sounds around the Katterbach Army Airfield in Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 05:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504636
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-IY962-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983891
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The sights and sounds around the Katterbach Army Airfield in Bavaria, Germany, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
