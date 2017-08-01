(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170109-RMCP-FIRST JUMP 2017 PRIME CUTS

    JAPAN

    01.08.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    First Jump B-Roll footage from the annual jump event at Camp Narashino.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504628
    VIRIN: 170109-M-KZ423-001
    Filename: DOD_103983808
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170109-RMCP-FIRST JUMP 2017 PRIME CUTS, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    JGSDF
    Airborne
    Army
    First Jump

