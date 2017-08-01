(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    16th Sustainment Drives 3/4 ABCT Vehicles to Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade drive 3/4 ABCT's wheeled vehicles to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504618
    VIRIN: 170108-A-VH689-482
    Filename: DOD_103983609
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Drives 3/4 ABCT Vehicles to Poland, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT