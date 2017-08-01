16th Sustainment Drives 3/4 ABCT Vehicles to Poland

Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade drive 3/4 ABCT's wheeled vehicles to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
01.08.2017
01.08.2017
B-Roll
DE
