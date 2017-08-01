(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt Gen Ray at Bremerhaven

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Deborah Decker 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Lt Gen Timothy Ray, Deputy Commander, EUCOM, speaks to AFN Europe about what the arrival of the 3rd ABCT, 4th ID means to EUCOM and the capability it brings to our European Allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 504615
    VIRIN: 170108-O-DD123-842
    Filename: DOD_103983579
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Gen Ray at Bremerhaven, by Deborah Decker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT