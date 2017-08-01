This is the press briefing in it's entirety with EUCOM Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Ray, 21st TSC Commander, Major General Duane Gambel, USAREUR Deputy Commander, Major General Tim McGuire.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 16:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504610
|VIRIN:
|170108-A-VH689-871
|Filename:
|DOD_103983553
|Length:
|00:15:59
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/4 ABCT Deployment Port Operations Press Briefing, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
