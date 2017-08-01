(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3/4 ABCT Deployment Port Operations Press Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    This is the press briefing in it's entirety with EUCOM Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Ray, 21st TSC Commander, Major General Duane Gambel, USAREUR Deputy Commander, Major General Tim McGuire.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504610
    VIRIN: 170108-A-VH689-871
    Filename: DOD_103983553
    Length: 00:15:59
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 ABCT Deployment Port Operations Press Briefing, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USAREUR
    Atlantic Resolve
    StrongEurope
    IronStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT