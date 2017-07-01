(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues seven people from grounded vessels

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    The Coast Guard rescue seven people from grounded vessels in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, January 7, 2017.
    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans hoisted a total of seven people from grounded vessels. One person was transported to a nearby vessel and six people were taken to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, to be assessed by emergency medical services. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504608
    VIRIN: 170108-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_103983551
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues seven people from grounded vessels, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

