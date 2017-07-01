Coast Guard rescues seven people from grounded vessels

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard rescue seven people from grounded vessels in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, January 7, 2017.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans hoisted a total of seven people from grounded vessels. One person was transported to a nearby vessel and six people were taken to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, to be assessed by emergency medical services. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)