This B-Roll of Day 3 of port operations at Bremerhaven Port, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504600
|VIRIN:
|170108-A-VH689-091
|Filename:
|DOD_103983489
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/4 ABCT Rolls Into Europe B-Roll, Part 2, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT