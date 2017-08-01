(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3/4 ABCT Rolls Into Europe B-Roll, Part 2

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    This B-Roll of Day 3 of port operations at Bremerhaven Port, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 ABCT Rolls Into Europe B-Roll, Part 2, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Poland
    Port
    EUCOM
    Deployment
    USAREUR
    Atlantic Resolve
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    IronStrong
    FirstInSupport

