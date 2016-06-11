(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Connecticut Aircrews Fly Unit's First Four-Ship Formation with C-130H Hercules (Without Titles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Aircrews from the 103rd Airlift Wing made history in November by flying the unit's first four-ship formation with the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2016
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504598
    VIRIN: 170105-Z-DY403-002
    Filename: DOD_103983388
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Aircrews Fly Unit's First Four-Ship Formation with C-130H Hercules (Without Titles), by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Loadmasters
    C-130H
    Air Force
    Hercules
    C-130
    Pilots
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    Aircrews
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Flying Yankees

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT