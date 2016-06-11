Aircrews from the 103rd Airlift Wing made history in November by flying the unit's first four-ship formation with the C-130 Hercules aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504598
|VIRIN:
|170105-Z-DY403-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103983388
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Aircrews Fly Unit's First Four-Ship Formation with C-130H Hercules (Without Titles), by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
