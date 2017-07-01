The Airmen of the 103rd Medical Group have been diligently working to make sure all deploying members from Bradley Air National Guard Base have met their pre-deployment medical requirements.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504595
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-DY403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983382
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Medical Airmen Help Flying Yankees Prepare for Deployment, by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
