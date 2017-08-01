(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arrival of 3ABCT Press Gaggle

    GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Emma Mayen 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Press event at Bremerhaven, Germany, about U.S. military equipment arrival in Germany, bound for Poland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504593
    VIRIN: 170108-F-NA915-916
    Filename: DOD_103983290
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival of 3ABCT Press Gaggle, by SrA Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US European Command
    US Army
    21st TSC
    USAREUR
    3ABCT
    Atlantic Resolve
    Bremerhaven

