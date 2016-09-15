110th Attack Wing Mission Brief video outlining the four groups/missions at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base Michigan. Col. Howard Strand (ret.) was Base Commander at the Battle Creek Air National Guard base from 1956-1965 and 1974-1981, Col. Bryan Teff, Wing Commander, Col. John Miner, Air Operations Group Commander, Col. J.R. Alexander, Operations Group Commander, Maj. Daniel Guy, Cyber Operations Squadron Commander, Col. Kevin Bohnsack, Medical Group Commander, and Col. Eric Oswald, Mission Support Group Commander all speak to their current mission sets and goals. (Video released by Master Sgt. Sonia Pawloski/released)
|09.15.2016
|01.08.2017 13:18
|Package
|504584
|160914-Z-F3861-001
|DOD_103983275
|00:07:56
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, 110th Attack Wing Mission Video, by MSgt Sonia Pawloski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
