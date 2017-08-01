3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division soldiers stages their vehicles in preparation for the convoy through Germany to Poland. 3-4 ABCT's arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devone Collins / 24th Press Camp Headquarters)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504579
|VIRIN:
|170108-A-IJ845-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983246
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/4 Stages to Roll Out, by SPC Devone Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT