(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3/4 Stages to Roll Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Video by Spc. Devone Collins 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division soldiers stages their vehicles in preparation for the convoy through Germany to Poland. 3-4 ABCT's arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devone Collins / 24th Press Camp Headquarters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504579
    VIRIN: 170108-A-IJ845-001
    Filename: DOD_103983246
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 Stages to Roll Out, by SPC Devone Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT