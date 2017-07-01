(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    East vs West at the Alamo Dome

    SAN, ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Engle 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The nations top athletes pair up with the Army's best and prepare for the U.S. Army's All American Bowl in San Antonio, TX.

    Date Posted: 01.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East vs West at the Alamo Dome, by SSG Steven Engle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Football
    U.S. Army Reserve
    TRADOC
    All American Bowl
    GEN David G. Perkins
    2017USABowl
    SSG Steve Engle

