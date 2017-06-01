(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll of BG Donna Martin Hosting the Mom's Panel at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Archie 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll of BG Martin speaking at the Army All-American Bowl Mom's Panel

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 23:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504574
    VIRIN: 170106-A-CO388-151
    Filename: DOD_103983187
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of BG Donna Martin Hosting the Mom's Panel at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Interviews
    Mothers
    Martin
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    USAREC
    All-American
    Moms
    2017USABowl
    Army Panel

