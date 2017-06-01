B-Roll of BG Martin speaking at the Army All-American Bowl Mom's Panel
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 23:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504574
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-CO388-151
|Filename:
|DOD_103983187
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of BG Donna Martin Hosting the Mom's Panel at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT