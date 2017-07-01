Recorded from the 50-yard line, the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band performs a halftime show during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band has been a fixture at the U.S Army All-American Bowl since 2008. Selected by the National Association for Music Education in cooperation with All American Games and Drum Corps International, the band features the 125 top marching band members from across the United States.
Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 20:37
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|504569
VIRIN:
|170107-A-N1234-001-CC
Filename:
|DOD_103983119
Length:
|00:04:31
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 All-American Marching Band Halftime Show, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
