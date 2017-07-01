(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 All-American Marching Band Halftime Show

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Recorded from the 50-yard line, the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band performs a halftime show during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band has been a fixture at the U.S Army All-American Bowl since 2008. Selected by the National Association for Music Education in cooperation with All American Games and Drum Corps International, the band features the 125 top marching band members from across the United States.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504569
    VIRIN: 170107-A-N1234-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_103983119
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 All-American Marching Band Halftime Show, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017usabowl

