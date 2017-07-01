The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, Texas, brings together America’s most exceptional high school athletes and musicians, America’s future leaders, as well as over twenty of the army’s own spearhead Soldiers. Staff Sergeant Angelique Nuñez, as a Soldier Mentor, is one of those Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504562
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-ZD368-102
|Filename:
|DOD_103982848
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Mentor Ambassador, by SGT Cameron Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT