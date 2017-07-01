(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier Mentor Ambassador

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Christensen 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, Texas, brings together America’s most exceptional high school athletes and musicians, America’s future leaders, as well as over twenty of the army’s own spearhead Soldiers. Staff Sergeant Angelique Nuñez, as a Soldier Mentor, is one of those Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504562
    VIRIN: 170107-A-ZD368-102
    Filename: DOD_103982848
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Mentor Ambassador, by SGT Cameron Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

