(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Jeremy DeHart - North Carolina State University shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing

    Maj. Jeremy DeHart, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, records a shoutout for the North Carolina State University basketball team Jan. 5 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 12:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504557
    VIRIN: 170105-F-VZ090-002
    Filename: DOD_103982753
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Jeremy DeHart - North Carolina State University shoutout, by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Wolfpack
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    NC State
    North Carolina State University
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    AF Reserve
    USAF Reserve
    NC State Basketball

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT