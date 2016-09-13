The 121st Air Refueling Wing's Airman First Class Cody Notestine describes how he supports the mission as an aircraft metals technician.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504554
|VIRIN:
|160913-F-OR832-787
|Filename:
|DOD_103982711
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Spotlight Series - Cody Notestine, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
