The 121st Air Refueling Wing's Captain Julie Phillips describes how she supports the mission as Deputy Staff Judge Advocate.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 12:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|504551
|VIRIN:
|160930-F-OR832-455
|Filename:
|DOD_103982705
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Spotlight Series - Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT