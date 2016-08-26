The 121st Air Refueling Wing's Airman First Class Ben Schwieterman describes how he supports the mission as a cyber transport specialist.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 12:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|504549
|VIRIN:
|160826-F-OR832-165
|Filename:
|DOD_103982703
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Spotlight Series - Ben Schwieterman, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
