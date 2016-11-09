(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VT Remembers Run - Cadet Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation hosts the 10th annual run which included an 11k, 5k, and a 1 mile youth run to honor our fallen heroes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504541
    VIRIN: 160911-F-KB070-275
    Filename: DOD_103982638
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VT Remembers Run - Cadet Perspective, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    vermont national guard
    vermont remembers
    vt runs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT