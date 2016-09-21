The 121st Air Refueling Wing's Staff Sergeant Cody Noice describes how he supports the mission in vehicle maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504534
|VIRIN:
|160921-F-OR832-137
|Filename:
|DOD_103982631
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Spotlight Series - Vehicle Maintenance, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT