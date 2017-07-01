Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 5

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Ballad acted as good Samaritans and rescued five fellow commercial fishermen after the fishing vessel Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Ore., sank near the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 7, 2017.



The five fishermen were transferred to an on-scene Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat, from Station Cape Disappointment, and were transported to and dropped off in Ilwaco, Wash., but declined medical care.



U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Sector Columbia River.