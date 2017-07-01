(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 5

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Ballad acted as good Samaritans and rescued five fellow commercial fishermen after the fishing vessel Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Ore., sank near the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 7, 2017.

    The five fishermen were transferred to an on-scene Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat, from Station Cape Disappointment, and were transported to and dropped off in Ilwaco, Wash., but declined medical care.

    U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Sector Columbia River.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504531
    VIRIN: 170107-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_103982625
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 5, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Columbia River
    Sector Columbia River
    good Samaritan
    Station Cape Disappointment
    F/V Sea Ballad
    F/V Star King

