The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Ballad acted as good Samaritans and rescued five fellow commercial fishermen after the fishing vessel Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Ore., sank near the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 7, 2017.
The five fishermen were transferred to an on-scene Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat, from Station Cape Disappointment, and were transported to and dropped off in Ilwaco, Wash., but declined medical care.
U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Sector Columbia River.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504531
|VIRIN:
|170107-G-G0213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103982625
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|78
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 5, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
